Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $211.26 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $211,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

