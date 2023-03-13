Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $184.25 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $184,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.29. The stock had a trading volume of 477,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.