Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $100.07 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of BlackRock worth $100,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $637.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,032. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

