Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 375,191 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $151,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,990,442. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

TSLA stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.61. 64,509,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,507,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

