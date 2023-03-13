Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,586 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Paychex worth $103,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,677. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.