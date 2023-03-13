BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

