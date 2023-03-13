Badger DAO Hits Market Cap of $57.98 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00012719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00416489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.84 or 0.28151922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

