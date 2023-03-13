Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 255,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 124,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Backblaze

Several analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

