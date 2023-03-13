Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells $10,540.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $10,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.