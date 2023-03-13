B. Riley Trims Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Target Price to $9.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

