B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 54.2% in February

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter worth about $116,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 1,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,556. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

