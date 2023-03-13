Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 23,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

About Aziyo Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

