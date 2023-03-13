Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AZYO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 23,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
