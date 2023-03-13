Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Hits $95.60 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.38 or 0.00034539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $954.47 million and $95.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.08006457 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $77,043,592.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

