Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,951. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
