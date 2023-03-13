Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,951. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 146,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

