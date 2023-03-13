Avenir Corp Sells 50,866 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Avenir Corp lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,814,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,866 shares during the period. AES comprises about 4.3% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $40,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AES by 69.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES Trading Up 1.0 %

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. 1,829,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

