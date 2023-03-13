Avenir Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Avenir Corp lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,212 shares of company stock worth $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,001. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

