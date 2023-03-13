Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AVTBF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.14. 127,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.16. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.27.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

