Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
About Augusta Gold
