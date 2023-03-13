Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 6% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $248.78 million and $17.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

