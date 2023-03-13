AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AudioEye Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. 86,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

