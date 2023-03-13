aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
