aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

