AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

AtriCure Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.87 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

