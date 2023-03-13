Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atlas Price Performance

Atlas stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Atlas has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

