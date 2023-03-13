Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Atlas Price Performance
Atlas stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Atlas has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.37.
Atlas Company Profile
