Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

