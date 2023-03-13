AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $593,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,137. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

