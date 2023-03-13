ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,613.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $10.80 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.
ASOS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.