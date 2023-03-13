ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,613.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $10.80 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

