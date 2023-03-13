Ascent Group LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 257,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.