Ascent Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,271,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,643,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,770. The stock has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

