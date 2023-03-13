Ascent Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.1 %

BX traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

