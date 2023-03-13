Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the second quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

