Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DHR traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.19. The company had a trading volume of 538,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,217. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $263.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.