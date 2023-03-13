Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
