Ascent Group LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.92.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

