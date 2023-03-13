Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,577 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

