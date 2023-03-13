Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $160.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.55.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

