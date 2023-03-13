Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ASAN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

