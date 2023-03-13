Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.84.
Asana Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of ASAN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.