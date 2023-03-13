Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Asana by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.