Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.
Asana Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Trading of Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.