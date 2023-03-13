ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Up 89.8% in February

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,960. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the second quarter valued at $755,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.