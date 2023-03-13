Arweave Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $285.33 million and $60.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00035464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00525448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00149370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

