Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Artemis Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Monday. Artemis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.
About Artemis Therapeutics
