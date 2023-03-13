Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762.

