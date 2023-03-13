Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 89,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

