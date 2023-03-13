Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 3.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 5.30% of Arrow Electronics worth $300,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 448,593 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 159,673 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $14,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,491. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

