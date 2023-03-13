Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.33

Ark (ARK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and $32,716.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005846 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003537 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,615,244 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

