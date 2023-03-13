Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,962 shares of company stock valued at $32,194,339. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.15. 514,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,417. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

