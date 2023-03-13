Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Arhaus Stock Performance
ARHS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 1,768,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,454. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
