Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 1,768,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,454. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $1,905,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.