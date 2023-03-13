Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,687,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile



Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

