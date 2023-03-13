Ardor Price Down 9% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and $2.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

