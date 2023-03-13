Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.00. 20,221,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,039. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

