Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 147 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,050. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,265. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

