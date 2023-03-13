Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.06. 1,023,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

